Lindsay Lohan lives "a very normal life" in Dubai.

The 39-year-old actress has revealed that she enjoys the relative anonymity that she's able to enjoy in the city.

Lindsay - who moved to Dubai back in 2014 - said on Live with Kelly and Mark: "It’s just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life.

"There’s no worry of like, I can’t go eat at this place ‘cause someone’s gonna take a picture of my son. And it’s just, I feel very safe."

Lindsay loves that her family can enjoy quality time together without being bothered.

The actress - who has son Luai, two, with Bader Shammas - said: "You can’t take a picture of someone else if you’re in a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference from here."

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis recently admitted that she felt "tremendous maternal care" for Lindsay after they starred together in Freaky Friday.

The 66-year-old actress starred alongside Lindsay in the 2003 comedy movie, and Jamie admits that she developed a close bond with her co-star at the time.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I felt tremendous maternal care for Lindsay after the first movie, and continued to feel that.

"When she’d come to Los Angeles, I would see her. She and I have remained friends, and now we’re sort of colleagues. I feel less maternal towards her because she’s a mommy now herself and doesn’t need my maternal care, and has, obviously, a mom – Dina’s a terrific grandma."

Jamie insists that Lindsay doesn't need any life advice from her.

The actress said: "I’m bossy, very bossy, but I try to mind my own business. She doesn’t need my advice. She’s a fully functioning, smart woman, creative person. Privately, she’s asked me questions, but nothing that’s more than an older friend you might ask."

The celebrity duo have reunited to star in Freakier Friday, the sequel to their 2003 movie, and Lindsay has claimed that she's now "wiser" and more "settled" than ever before.

The actress told People: "I’m at ease in my life because I’ve lived, I feel like, such a long life at such a young age. I feel wiser now and very settled. I’ve become such a positive person."