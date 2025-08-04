Lindsay Lohan thinks Dubai is the perfect place to raise her son.

Lindsay Lohan enjoys a peaceful life in Dubai

The 39-year-old actress relocated to Dubai in 2014, and she thinks it's the best possible environment for her family.

Lindsay - who has Luai, two, with her husband Bader Shammas - told The Times newspaper: "Dubai is a safe place where we can just have a normal life, outside of what I call ‘the noise.'

"[It is] where my husband and I can see what is right for our child. It’s not about me anymore."

Lindsay and Bader have made a conscious decision to keep their son out of the spotlight.

The actress shared: "It’s something my husband and I discuss all the time. ‘Do we want to show our son?’ We will know when the time might be right, but it’s also a protection."

Lindsay loves spending quality time with her son, observing that he is "so pure".

She said: "Kids are so pure, such a clean slate, and they are learning everything for the first time — it is beautiful. I want to relive those moments with my son, like I have never seen them before."

Lindsay recently claimed that she lives "a very normal life" in Dubai.

The film star admitted that she prefers living in the Middle East, having spent most of her life in the US.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Lindsay explained: "It’s just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life.

"There’s no worry of like, I can’t go eat at this place ‘cause someone’s gonna take a picture of my son. And it’s just ... I feel very safe."

Lindsay also explained that her family can enjoy quality time together without being bothered.

The actress - who married Bader back in 2022 - said: "You can’t take a picture of someone else if you’re in a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference from here."