Lindsay Lohan helps Jamie Lee Curtis reconsider mother comments

Jamie Lee Curtis says Lindsay Lohan has helped her reconsider whether her mother would be proud of her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

While Jamie, 66, won an Oscar for the film, she previously admitted her late mom Janet Leight, who died in 2004 at the age of 77, wouldn’t have approved because of how dowdy she looks in the film but Freakier Friday co-star Lohan has given her a different perspective.

She told PEOPLE: “"It's funny because Lindsay - you can say things and you think them and then you read them. And Lindsay said to me one day, 'Well, how do you know what she would've thought?' And I'm like, 'Well, I know my mom. I think I know,' but she's right. My mom's dead. And I don't know, maybe she would've loved Everything Everywhere. I don't think so.

"The reason why I didn't think she would love it is because in her generation, as I was trying to say, what you looked like was your currency. [Leigh] was a great beauty. I've never been a great beauty. I've been cute. I was cute. Not beautiful. My mother was legendarily beautiful. And so because of that, I thought she would have a problem with the way I looked."

In the film, Curtis plays an IRS agent who audits Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan's laundromat business. Her character wears glasses and unfashionable clothes, with Curtis also donning an unflattering wig.

And, while Jamie doesn’t believe her mother would have liked her appearance in the film, she things she would definitely approve of Freakier Friday.

She said: "Maybe she would've loved it. Maybe she would've appreciated the art of it. She would have loved this [Freakier Friday]. This would be, she loved this. She loved True Lies. She loved it.

“[Leigh] always believed that I was a comedian because I was an obnoxious teen. And you know, I was funny and a smart aleck, and I think she always wanted me to be very true to that. That's hard to do when you don't have any confidence in what you're doing. And this has all grown out of many years and a little bit of analysis."