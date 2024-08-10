Lindsay Lohan would love to see life through her baby boy's eyes.

Lindsay Lohan says her 'beautiful' baby boy is 'so pure and happy'

The 'Freaky Friday' actress - who is reprising her role of Anna Coleman in an upcoming sequel to the 2003 body swap classic - has admitted she'd love to swap bodies with 13-month-old baby Luai as he is "so pure and happy".

The 38-year-old actress - who has the little one with husband Bader Shammas - told PEOPLE when asked who she would swap with: "Anyone? Maybe my baby.

"Just to see — because he is, so pure and just so happy, just to see life through his eyes, just every day. He’s just this beautiful bundle of joy. I can’t think of anything else."

In the joint interview with co-star Jamie Lee Curtis - who played her mom Tess Coleman in the flick and will also return for the second movie - Lindsay said of their bond: "I think we’ve grown so much closer since then. Especially on this movie."

Jamie Lee, 65, says she wanted Lindsay to know she "cared" and was there to support her amid the plights of fame.

She said: "Lindsay was 15 going on 16 when we made Freaky Friday. And it was a big success. It was a big success for both of us.

"And I just feel like since that time I've always tried to make sure that she understood that I existed in a very real way and that it wasn't some fake movie, that we were friends and that I cared about her. Because there are many hard things about being a young actor in the glare and spin of this business is awful."

On the enduring success of the film, Lindsay added: "As I get older, seeing how much people have loved it and how much it stays with people, it’s in people's homes, that's when you realise what an impact it had on people and how much of a success it was."