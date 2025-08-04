Lindsay Lohan has "PTSD to the extreme" after being photographed constantly when she was younger.

Lindsay Lohan doesn't look back fondly on her early years in Hollywood

The Mean Girls star now lives in Dubai - where there are strict laws prohibiting photography without permission - and she's happy she's stay out of the spotlight with her son Luai, two, and her husband Bader Shammas.

She told The Times newspaper: "I don’t ever want my family to experience being chased by the paparazzi the way I was.

"They were terrifying moments I had in my life - I have PTSD to the extreme from those things. The most invasive situations. Really scary. And I pray stuff like that never comes back. It’s not safe. It’s not fair."

Lindsay posts pictures of family life on her social media pages, but she doesn't' show her son's face and she explained it's for his "protection".

She told the publication: "It’s something my husband and I discuss all the time. Do we want to show our son? We will know when the time might be right, but it’s also a protection."

The Hollywood star insisted she doesn't mind when fans ask her for selfies, but she feels uncomfortable when people film her on their phones when she's out in public.

She added: "A lot of the time someone who is with me will notice someone filming [and I don't]. I think I’ve lived with it for so long it doesn’t matter.

"But then, now, somebody will have a phone up all the time. That’s scary. That feels very uncomfortable. I’d rather someone just ask if they can take a photo or else you get cautious of every move you make."

Lindsay has previously admitted leaving Los Angeles for Dubai has given her the chance to lead a more "normal" life.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Lindsay explained: "It’s just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life.

"There’s no worry of like, I can’t go eat at this place ‘cause someone’s gonna take a picture of my son. And it’s just ... I feel very safe."

Lindsay also insisted that her family can enjoy quality time together without being bothered.

The actress - who married Bader back in 2022 - said: "You can’t take a picture of someone else if you’re in a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference from here."