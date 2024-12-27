Lindsay Lohan felt “scared” at the thought of meeting her now-husband’s family.

Lindsay Lohan was nervous about meeting her husband's parents

The 38-year-old star can currently be seen in new Christmas movie ‘Our Little Secret’ and she related to her character Avery’s nerves at meeting her boyfriend’s parents because of her own apprehension ahead of spending time with Bader Shammas – with whom she has 18-month-old son Luai – and his relatives for the first time.

But fortunately, they all got on well and Lindsay feels very “close” to her in-laws.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “It’s always a potentially tricky situation.

“I remember being super-nervous when I met my husband’s family for the first time.

“His mum is so great and she has all these gorgeous sisters, so it was a lot.

“I was scared at first, but his whole family made me feel so welcome.

“They’re so sweet and we’re really close now.

“We’re one big family, which is so nice, especially at Christmas – but they’re always there if I need someone to turn to.”

The ‘Mean Girls’ star adores motherhood.

She gushed: “It’s everything I hoped it would be and more. My little boy is such a blessing.

“I am so grateful every day.

“Being with him is like falling in love all over again, every single day.”

And Lindsay thinks the Christmas period is even more special now she has her son.

She said: “Getting to share Christmas with my son makes it special, for sure, but this has always been a special time for me.

“I’m pretty sentimental when it comes to this time of year – even more so now.”

The 'Parent Trap' actress recently noted that she is just thrilled to be able to "see life" through the eyes of her son every day and described him as a "bundle of joy".

She said: "Just to see — because he is, so pure and just so happy, just to see life through his eyes, every day. He’s just this beautiful bundle of joy. I can’t think of anything else!"