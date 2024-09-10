Lindsay Lohan is "still blown away" by motherhood.

Lindsay Lohan became a mother for the first time in July 2023

The 38-year-old actress welcomed Luai, 14 months, in July 2023 with her husband Bader Shammas and explained that every single day is still a "milestone" to her and she is looking forward to finding out what the future holds.

She told People: "I think every day is a milestone. Every day I'm blown away and I'm excited."

The 'Freakier Friday' star also noted that she is just thrilled to be able to "see life" through the eyes of her son every day and described him as a "bundle of joy".

She said: "Just to see — because he is, so pure and just so happy, just to see life through his eyes, every day. He’s just this beautiful bundle of joy. I can’t think of anything else!"

The 'Mean Girls' actress recently spoke of how becoming a mother had even changed how she approached her career.

She told E! News: "I want to do things that my son can see. But I also want to do things that inspire me."

It's a learning process - I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it."

Despite this, Lindsay is still adjusting to her new reality.

At the moment, Lindsay and her son go everywhere together. But in the long run, Lindsay accepts that things will change and that she will have to adjust to another lifestyle."

The actress said: "I'm still fortunate he's young, so I can bring him everywhere. And he is everywhere with me, because I don't want to leave him. But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes."