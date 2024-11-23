Lindsay Lohan is planning "new traditions" at Christmas now that she is a mother.

Lindsay Lohan wants 'new traditions' at Christmas now that she is a mom

The 38-year-old actress has son Luai, 16 months, with husband Bader Shammas, and revealed that she is looking forward to finding "different" creations for him to enjoy over the holiday period as they grow as a family.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "We have our son now, so we’re going to have new traditions. So maybe we’ll have something that’s different that he ends up liking that we create for him."

Meanwhile, Lindsay has been reunited with her 'Mean Girls' co-star Tim Meadows on the festive Netflix film 'Our Little Secret' and explained that it "felt like yesterday" even though it has been more than 20 years since he played her high school principal.

She said: "It felt like yesterday. I feel like Tim’s the kind of person that he’s such an approachable person and he’s so nice and funny and warm and loving that it felt like we had just been working with each other.”

Earlier this year, just as she was getting prepared for Halloween, Lindsay admitted that she was embracing the tradition of trying on different costumes with her son while she had the chance before he gets older and stops seeing the fun in everything.

She told People: "I'm still trying to decide what I want him to wear, but my problem is I always buy so many costumes. And he's still at the age where I can just make him wear five different things because I just want all those photo memories."

The 'Parent Trap' actress recently noted that she is just thrilled to be able to "see life" through the eyes of her son every day and described him as a "bundle of joy".

She said: "Just to see — because he is, so pure and just so happy, just to see life through his eyes, every day. He’s just this beautiful bundle of joy. I can’t think of anything else!"