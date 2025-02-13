Lindsey Vonn is happy to be single.

The 40-year-old ski racer has revealed that she has split from her tequila company founder boyfriend Diego Osorio but has enough going on in her life to keep her occupied.

Lindsey - who came out of retirement last year after five years away from skiing - told People: "Valentine's Day will look a little different for me this year.

"But I have my two dogs, so they'll be my Valentine's dates. They travel with me as much as they can."

The sports star, who previously dated golf legend Tiger Woods, added: "I think with everything that's going on in my life, I sometimes have to keep reminding myself that it's a tough road, but I'm doing what I love to do and I'm very lucky to be able to do it.

"But it doesn't mean that it's easy, and doesn't mean that it's not lonely at times."

Lindsey finished 4th and 6th in her recent races at the Alpine Ski Championships in Austria and credits her new titanium knee for her competitiveness after a lengthy period away from the sport.

The Olympic gold medallist said: "I was in so much pain. It was so bad I could barely ski with my friends, let alone try a downhill course.

"The partial knee replacement changed my life. Not only did it take my pain away, but it allowed me to go back to what I love to do, which is skiing."

Vonn has embraced being with her "ski family" again as she targets a place with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

She said: "It's awesome. I've had such a good time just being able to go fast again and to feel the adrenaline of racing and to be around my team and my coaches and all my friends from the World Cup again.

"It's kind of like a family. I missed being around that, and everyone welcomed me with open arms."