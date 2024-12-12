Meghan Trainor is getting the "movement back" in her face after Botox.

Meghan Trainor has revealed that she is 'getting the movement back' in her face after 'lip flip'

The 30-year-old pop star wasn't keen on the results of her "lip flip" - a non-surgical cosmetic procedure that makes the lips appear fuller and more prominent - despite the high hopes that she had before she took the injection but is pleased that she can now smile once again.

Speaking on 'The Today Show', she said: "[I can smile] a little bit. It's coming back. The movement is coming back. I got what is called a lip lift. It was my first ever. And everyone was like, 'You’re gonna love it, you little lips.' And I didn’t love it because I couldn’t smile and I was like [makes frozen face].

"And I was like, 'This is gonna look great!' And my dad walked in while I was having it, and I was like, 'Oh no!' And I was like, 'This is gonna look great!' And my dad walked in while I was having it, and I was like, 'Oh no...''

Meanwhile, the 'All About That Bass' hitmaker - who has sons Riley, three, and 17-month-old Barry with her husband Daryl Sabara - has taken up weightlifting and is surprised at how much she has taken to her new fitness routine.

She said: "I mean, look at those kids. I’ve got to lift them up and chase them. I’m exhausted. They come and visit me every single workout. They come at the end."

Asked if she goes every single day, she said: No! I'm not crazy. I try to go three times a week of lifting weights. I didn’t know lifting weights would change my life so much. I was, like, dying, trying to run on the treadmill, and it made me swollen."