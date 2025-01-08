Lisa Kudrow's marriage to Michel Stern is "not a romance" after 30 years.

The 61-year-old actress tied the knot with advertising executive Michel, 67, the year after she found global fame as Phoebe Buffay on 'Friends' and admitted ahead of their pearl wedding anniversary that it is the "most intimate relationship" she could have and that she has no intention of ever leaving him.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Lisa - who has son Julian , 26, with Michel - said: "This is 2025, it'll be 30 years. It's not a romance, it's even more than a family member. It's the most intimate relationship you can have. It's different from kids but by 30 years...I'm not going anywhere! No way! That's how I feel about it."

The 'No Good Deed' star made her name alongside Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and the late Matthew Perry - who died in 2023 at the age of 54 - on the classic NBC sitcom and she revealed that the tragic actor had hidden a note inside the cookie jar prop on the last day of filming, which she had only recently found.

She said: "Matthew gave that to [cookie jar] me at the end of our last episode. I had recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn't opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it."

Matthew had taken the cookie jar from the set of 'Friends', and Lisa previously wondered how he had managed to sneak it away from the studio when the show ended in 2004.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' she said: "I mean we were laughing hysterically and crying, because it was the end [of the show].

"The first thing I asked was, 'This is so nice. Did you get permission?' I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left!"