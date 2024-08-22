Lisa Vanderpump has rubbished Rachel Leviss' recent criticism of 'Vanderpump Rules'.

The 63-year-old star has hit back the former cast member after Rachel suggested that Vanderpump Rules' should pay for her therapy.

Lisa told Us Weekly: "She said that, but I think she has had a therapist on hand the whole time through filming."

Lisa also insisted that Bravo, the TV network that broadcasts the show, is already aware of the pressures that the cast members face.

She said: "I think Bravo [is] very cognizant of that - of being there even when you’re filming, saying somebody’s available for you to talk to. So, I don’t quite understand what that means."

Rachel recently claimed that she found it "hard" to watch the last season of 'Vanderpump Rules'.

The 29-year-old beauty quit the reality show after her affair with Tom Sandoval was made public, and Rachel admitted that she struggled to hear her former co-stars talking about her on the last season.

Asked if she would ever return to 'Vanderpump Rules', Rachel told Us Weekly: "It would take all-expenses paid therapy. I would need a therapist on call and therapy sessions after every single filming session!

"I just don’t know if I see a path forward because it’s not a healthy dynamic. I’m trying to protect my mental health and I’m trying to live an authentic life.

"It was a hard thing to watch the show this past season and have them talk about me constantly. I was not there to defend myself and that was hard."

Despite this, Rachel remains open to the idea of appearing on another TV show at some stage.

She said: "I could see myself doing a competition show. I think that’s the extent of it."