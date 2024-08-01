Lisa Vanderpump "didn't know" what to expect when she became a grandmother.

Lisa Vanderpump became a grandmother for the first time just over two years ago

The 63-year-old reality star has Pandora, 38, and Max, 32, with her husband Ken Todd and "loved her children so much" that she wasn't sure how to feel when her eldest was expecting her first baby with husband Jason Sabo but has now realised that becoming a grandparent is the "best thing" that has ever happened to her.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: "He's two years and two months and it is the best thing that ever happened to me. He is just everything. I get so emotional talking about it because I loved my children so much and I didn't know how it was going to be.

"And then, he was here and I just cannot believe it didn't happen sooner because it's the best thing.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star also revealed that the little one was just learning to speak as the holidays approached last year and got her wish when he mastered her nickname on Christmas Eve.

She added: "He calls me Nanny Pinky and all I wanted for Christmas, because, he was just starting to speak, was for him to call me Nanny Pinky and sure enough on Christmas Eve, he said 'I love you, Nanny Pinky'. And that was it! I couldn't have asked for more, I could not have asked for more!"

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star also joked that she "doesn't like" sending him home to his mother and joked that it is "no coincidence" that she lives just around the corner from her daughter.

She said: "I don't like sending him home. Pandora is a very hands-on mother, and it's no coincidence that I live 100 yards around the corner as well. Maybe Pandora doesn't think it's [so wonderful] though!"