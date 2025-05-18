Tina Fey is grateful she didn’t find fame until her 30s.

The ‘Four Seasons’ actress joined the writing team of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 1997 but didn’t appear on camera until 2000, and she thinks her life experience before then taught her not to take things so seriously.

She told Britain’s HELLO! Magazine: "The beauty of impostor syndrome is that you vacillate between extreme egomania and a complete feeling of, ‘I’m a fraud! Oh God, they’re on to me!’

"Having become a public figure later in life than most has helped me deal with the aspects of intrusion into my private life.

"People do treat you differently, so it’s nice to come into it a little bit older, because you know not to believe it 100 per cent.

"Everyone is so nice to you all the time, telling you, ‘You look great’ when you know you don’t. But that’s OK.

"Being a little older, it’s easier to take things with a grain of salt."

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old star – who has Alice, 19, and Penelope, 13, with Jeff Richmond, her husband of 24 years – believes it is important for people to have friendships outside of their marriages if they want their relationships to thrive.

Discussing her new Netflix series ‘The Four Seasons’, she said: "We talked about the show being a love letter to long-term relationships, both platonic and romantic.

"Your life is ideally more than just the person you’re married to.

"Sometimes, when you’re struggling with something just with your spouse, you need a group of friends to bring humour to it.

"Those friendships really help marriages I think.

"Having a person who fulfils a part of you that your spouse can’t quite fulfil is important."

And Tina joked that marriage isn’t always filled with romance.

She laughed: "Seriously, once you’re married, you stop even celebrating Valentine’s Day.

"Maybe I’m bitter, but I think that’s strictly amateur night."