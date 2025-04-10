Liz Gillies says she needed Ariana Grande's 'blessing' before she returned to Broadway

Liz Gillies needed Ariana Grande's "blessing" before she returned to Broadway.

The 31-year-old actress first worked with 'Wicked' star Ariana on the musical '13' before they found further fame together on the Nickelodeon sitcom 'Victorious' but needed to consult her former co-star before she could commit to the role of Audrey in a revival of 'Little Shop of Horrors'.

She told People: "I asked her first. I was like, 'Should I do this? I need your blessing.' She was like, 'What? Yes, you should totally do it.'

"There are certain roles that we both love so much or certain projects, and I needed to check in with her. It felt so surreal and special. She's been such a support to me throughout all of this, and I can't wait for her to see the show."

When the show opened at the Westside Theater Upstairs, the actress was supported by some of her other 'Victious' co-stars, including Daniella Monet and Avan Jogia, but she had no idea they were coming to see her and they ended up "giggling like children" afterwards.

She said: "I didn't even know they were coming. Avan texted me that day and said, 'Hi, love. I'm in town. Is your show still running?' And I'm like, 'My opening's tonight.' He's like, 'Well, that'll work.'

"Then, Daniella surprised me and bought a ticket and came with her husband, Andrew. We had fun. We spent the whole next day just walking around Central Park giggling like children. It was really nice."

Liz is starring alongside former Disney Channel actor Milo Manheim in the cult musical - which sees a florist grow a plant that feeds on human flesh - and noted that those who achieved fame early on in life tend to be guaranteed "professionals" later on in life

She said: You also know you're getting a professional when you have a former child star. That's what I've learned. Somebody's going to come to work and do the work. We joke about how different we are — we're really different. But our work ethic, I think, is very similar. And the way that we approach this project is very similar. I have a lot of respect for Milo.

