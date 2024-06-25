Liz McClarnon has shared a photo of her husband for the first time.

The Atomic Kitten singer, 43, last year told fans she had got secretly married but until now has kept her partner’s identity quiet and not revealed his face to the world on social media – only posting an image of her hugging him with his back to the camera to announce they had got hitched.

But on Tuesday (25.06.25), to mark their one-year wedding anniversary, she revealed her husband was Peter Cho.

She posted an image of him looking into the camera while he wore sunglasses and a polo top, with the caption: “Guess what? I have been married to my perfect match for a whole year.

“I love you Peter Cho!”

Liz – who calls herself Liz McClarnon-Cho on Instagram – also posted an image of them on their wedding day looking into the camera, with a caption saying: “Thanks for all your lovely well-wishes (kissy face emoji)” – in reference to her friends’ congratulations on her marriage and anniversary.

The singer said “I do” to Peter at the five-star Broadoaks Country House Hotel in the Lake District.

She announced the wedding by telling her followers alongside the image of her hugging Peter without his face being shown: “A few days ago Peter and I tied the knot surrounded by some of the people we love and care for (and little Bean – our dog) and I wanted to share this lovely picture with you from our day.

“We are so grateful to everyone that was there, especially some that travelled from all across the world to be there with us (Australia, LA, Hong Kong, Ibiza… .)

“And finally… Dearest online friends that worked out what day it was, I just wanted to thank you for your lovely messages, you’ve been so kind

"A dear friend said, ‘You could see the love from the moon that day’ and that’s exactly how it felt.”

Liz was previously engaged to Blue singer Lee Ryan, 41, and has told Closer magazine about never again wanting to date someone famous: “I’d never date another celebrity again. I was engaged to Lee and I didn’t like having our relationship in the spotlight.

“For me, it leads to paranoia. You read things about each other and wonder who said what.

“Dating a celebrity makes your relationship too public and I like to keep my private life private.”