Liza Minnelli is said to be 'disappointed that she never became a mother

The 78-year-old actress - who is the daughter of late Hollywood legend Judy Garland and her second husband Vincente Minnelli - is the subject of the new documentary 'Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story', where her friend Allan Lazare has reflected that she would have been "great" with children.

Allan - who knew Liza for more than 50 years but passed away in February 2024 - said: "[My wife Arlene and I] have been with Liza through all her emotional setbacks, like miscarriages.

"If she had to pick one thing that she’s disappointed in her life and that’s not being a mother.

"She would have been a great mother. She has so much to give. She’s been so wonderful with our children.

"We have a picture when our daughter was three years old around a Christmas tree [with] Liza hugging her and then 35 years later, when our daughter had a three year old, we have a picture around that same Christmas tree."

The 'Cabaret' star was initially married to Peter Allen from 1967 until 1974 and then to Jack Haley Jr.- whose father Jack Haley starred as the Tin Man in 'The Wizard of Oz' alongside her mother - from 1974 until 1979.

Liza then tied the knot with Mark Gero that same year but she filed for divorce in 1990 and was then married to David Gest from 2002 until 2007.

The Oscar-winning actress is the elder half-sister of singer Lorna Luft and Joey Luft - who has opted for a career away from the spotlight - through her mother's third marriage to Sid Luft, but is seen in archival footage in the documentary claiming that she wanted to start a family of her own.

She said: "I desperately want a family. I really want a family."