Lizzo was "bawling in bed" this week and admitted some days she "just can't take it".

Lizzo reflects on her mental health

The 37-year-old singer has reflected on her mental health in a candid message to her fans where she urged them to keep going despite their struggles.

She wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (21.05.25): "My crashouts about the world are valid. And so are yours.

"Today I was bawling in bed… I cancelled my workout… I was driving around sobbing because some days I just can’t take it. This s*** ain’t easy for anybody.

"I have grace for everyone who feels like they’re going insane… for everyone who feels like nothing is good enough… for everyone who feels like they failed… I FEEL YOU...

“But I’m still here, and so are you.”

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker recently celebrated her birthday on April 27, and used the special day as an opportunity to open up about her mental health.

She wrote at the time: "I’m a tough cookie. I tried my whole life not to cry and be seen as anything less than strong.

"I had a lot of anxiety leading up to my birthday and I could feel it clogging my emotions…"

Despite "freaking out" during the evening, she found herself looking around at her loved ones and "cried like a baby" with tears of joy.

"Last night at dinner, while freaking out about not spending time with everyone equally and worrying if people were having a good time, I looked and saw my mommy brother sister sitting in front of me, eating and smiling..

"I looked to my right and my best friend Lexo was making a joke about eating avocados and I lost it. I cried like a baby! I couldn’t control the tears pouring through the wall I’d been hiding behind.

"I was SO HAPPY because regardless of yesterday and regardless of what was gonna happen next, in that very moment I had everything I needed. In that moment everything was ok."