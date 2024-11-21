Lizzo has bought Jeremy Renner's house in the Hollywood Hills for $12.4 million.

The 'Hawkeye' star purchased the the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom pad for $4 million back in 2012 and invested around $5.5 million into renovations on the property, meaning he made a healthy profit when selling it on to the 36-year-old singer.

The 53-year-old actor listed the home for sale in August with a price of $13 million, and sources close to the sale told TMZ that the 'About Damn Time' hitmaker bought the abode at the end of October.

The property includes a recording studio, a screening room, a swimming pool with a waterfall and an indoor-outdoor living area as well as multiple dining areas and a state-of-the-art kitchen with an island and bar.

In January 2023, Jeremy spent two weeks in hospital after being involved in a near-fatal snowplough accident near his Nevada home that left him with critical injuries, breaking more than 30 bones, a punctured liver, and one of his eyes popping out of its socket.

Previously, the 'Mayor of Kingstown' actor admitted to not initially having plans to sell the home after investing a lot of money towards renovations to make it a "forever home" but has decided to downsize after his accident.

He told WSJ. Magazine: “I did all that stuff because I was going to stay there. It was kind of a forever home.”

Jeremy took to Instagram last month to share a baby picture of his daughter Ava - who is now 11 - as a goodbye message to the house.

He said on Instagram: "When dad sells your childhood home… paving new paths and making new memories together is always scary, but when the deeply profound love we share is our foundation, we can forge through any place with grace. My blessing and gratitude to share our home together with family and friends."