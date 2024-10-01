Lizzo feels "really bad" after overeating during her weight loss journey.

Lizzo has shared an emotional update amid her weight loss journey

The 36-year-old singer has been documenting her fitness overhaul for her fans on social media over the past few months, and she shared an emotional update just days after firing back at body-shaming trolls.

In a new video on TikTok, she said: "I overate yesterday and I'm feeling really bad about it.

"I'm trying to remind myself that my body needs nourishment, and if my body deserves comfort then my brain deserves comfort too."

She captioned the post: "If you’re going through this ur not alone (sic)"

Last month, the 'Good As Hell' hitmaker responded after a troll asked if her weight loss was caused by Ozempic or cocaine ruse.

She posted the person's comment on her Instagram alongside another post sharing their profile.

Lizzo said the male fan had asked her: “‘oZeMpIc oR cOkE? (four crying face emojis.) she wrote in the caption.

She then uploaded videos of herself in the same carousel of images showing her wearing a red bathrobe.

She captioned one of the clips: “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit.”

Lizzo also joked the allegations she was on diabetes drug Ozempic or cocaine to lose weight were “like a reward” after she has spent months in the gym.

In the audio of Lizzo’s clip, rapper Nicki Minaj could be heard hitting back at people commenting on her appearance – with Lizzo mouthing along to the 41-year-old performer’s voice: “The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. “I’m a bad b****, always been a bad b****.”

Lizzo’s followers raced to support her in her battle against the troll, with droves of them uploading comments backing her.

One said about the singer’s decision to share her troll’s profile with her 11.7 million followers: “Love calling people out and not blocking out their names or anything it’s about time.”

Another of her fans said in the comments section of Lizzo’s post: “I love the public call out! He f***** around and found out!”