Lizzo says body positivity is a ‘radical act’

The 37-year-old singer has been documenting her dramatic weigh loss journey on social media and has now told Women’s Health she embraces her current appearance.

Lizzo declared: “Body positivity is the radical act of daring to exist loudly and proudly in a society that told you you shouldn’t exist.”

The singer – born Melissa Viviane Jefferson – went onto detail her ongoing relationship with her body, explaining: “I like how I look now. I still think I’m big. I’m still wearing plus-size clothing. I have the same rolls. I got the same belly, the same thighs – I think I’m just a smaller version.”

She also emphasised her journey is not about staying the same but about self-acceptance and resilience.

Lizzo also addressed speculation around the use of Ozempic, a weight-loss drug, and surgery – rumours that have followed her since she began sharing her weight loss publicly in 2023.

She dismissed the idea that either method would diminish her pride.

Lizzo added: “If I did all of this on Ozempic, if I did all this with surgery, I would be just as proud of myself, because this s*** is hard.

“Everyone who’s ever been in a bigger body in this current version of society knows that this sht ain’t easy. Existing isn’t easy.”

The singer also revealed she briefly tried Ozempic but stopped because it did not work for her.

On the Just Trish podcast in June, Lizzo explained: “Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full. But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it’s the same thing.”

Lizzo shared a dramatic before-and-after photo set of her weight loss journey earlier this month, attributing her results to lymphatic massages and hard work rather than medication.

She wrote on social media: “I work my a** off, training 3x a week, daily sauna cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit, cutting out sugary Starbucks and full fat sodas and potato chips… I quit drinking for the longest… (but I’m drinking again cus I earned it!)”