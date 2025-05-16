Lizzo "loves" that she and her boyfriend were friends for years before embarking on a relationship.

Lizzo's boyfriend is her best friend

The 37-year-old singer confirmed three years ago she was dating Myke Wright and she has told how she views him as her "best friend" after they had so much time to really get to know one another before things turned romantic.

Appearing on 'Therapuss with Jake Shane', Lizzo and the host were "prescribing" advice to listeners and were discussing two friends who were keen to take their bond further.

Lizzo said: "I had a friends-to-lovers trope.

“We both worked on this one TV show, ['Wonderland'], for MTV. I was the music girl, he was the comedy guy.

“I was just like, ‘He’s my best friend.’ I didn’t have any guy friends like that — well, I did because you know I’m in the music industry. But I was like ‘Wow, I can really talk to him.’

“We had this crazy bond for years. I do love that we were friends first, so that means we can talk about anything.”

Jake said: “He's your best friend."

The 'Good As Hell' hitmaker agreed: "Literally".

Lizzo thinks her personal situation is a real "dream" for many people.

She added: “That is low-key like a fantasy. Right? It's like a ‘Book-Tok’ dream to be like, ‘Oh my God, like he was my best friend.’ ”

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker previously admitted she had to do a lot of work on herself before embarking on a relationship with Myke.

Appearing on 'The Howard Stern Show' in December 2022, she said: "[We are] not playing any games with each other anymore.

“We’re very much locked in.

"I had a lot of s*** to do, and I still was very much in my 'I feel un-loveable' place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise."

Lizzo admitted that before then, she had too many "wild defenses up" to have a successful relationship.

She added: "Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true, intimate relationship to occur."