The Metropolitan Police says there is "nothing to indicate" that Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium will be impacted by the terror threat that forced the cancellation of her Vienna concerts.

Taylor Swift is set to play five more nights at Wembley Stadium

The 34-year-old singer's gigs at the Ernst Happel Stadium were cancelled last week after two people were arrested in connection to a planned terrorist attack on the performances but officers in London have moved to ease concern ahead of Taylor's five-night stint at the venue that begins this coming Thursday (15.08.24).

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, The Metropolitan Police said: "There’s nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London.

"(The city hosts) a significant number of very high profile events each year with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience."

Officials explained that they will be working closely with security teams and "other partners" to ensure that the appropriate safety measures are in place for the much-anticipated gigs.

The police force said: "As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review."

Meanwhile, heartbroken Swifties who missed out on the Vienna shows have been given a special opportunity to see her 'Eras Tour' concert film.

Disney partnered with cable station ORF to air their Disney+ film as a free TV premiere on Saturday (10.08.24) night while the streaming service have also offered a limited-time free seven-day trial of Disney+ Premium for fans there who want to stream the concert film from 10 August.

The Vienna Tourist Board has taken to Instagram to share all the ways fans can enjoy the city in the wake of the cancelled concerts, including various free activities or discounted entries.

Those who were unable to attend the show were invited to the Kristallwelten Swarovski store for a "crystal surprise", with fans revealing on social media that, after showing their unusable tickets, they were given a necklace from the brand with a variety of different charms, tucked into a bag.

However, "due to overwhelming demand," the store ran out of the necklaces but still offered fans a special discount.