Tom Hardy will never be tempted by a move to Los Angeles.

Tom Hardy would never move to America because he wants to be around for his brood

The 'Venom: The Last Dance' star - who has three children from different relationships - might have starred in Hollywood blockbusters but he insists there is nowhere in the world he'd rather be than in his beloved London with his family.

He told Best UK magazine: "Because I'm a Londoner forever.

"My family is in London, my kids are in London so a permanent move to the States is just out of the question."

The 47-year-old actor plays antihero Venom/Eddie Brock in the titular Marvel trilogy but if he could be a superhero in real life, the doting dad would want to be Super Dad.

He said: "I'd like to be Super Dad and just be present and right. That's it. That's the most important thing."

Tom says playing Venom has been particularly special because he has been able to bond with his son over his love of Marvel.

Asked if it's made him a "cool dad", he replied: "I hope so.

"My son being a Marvel fan helped me learn a lot about this incredible universe.

"It's great to do something he can enjoy."

The 'Bikeriders' star says he can relate to his character having an "inner voice" and can "empathise" with him being a "flawed human being".

Asked if they have anything in common, Tom replied: "Yeah, I feel like I have that voice inside me in a similar way - only mine doesn't turn into a monster and make me act on it [laughs].

But, yeah, I have an inner voice in the same way I thank all of us have - which is part of what makes Eddie a fascinating character. I empathise with him as being a flawed human being.

He's trying to do the right thing but he does some bad things in trying to get there. I do identify with that paradox as part of the human condition."