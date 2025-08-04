Loni Anderson has died.

Loni Anderson dead at 79

The 79-year-old actress – who was best known for her role as Jennifer Marlowe on the sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati – passed away in a Los Angeles hospital after a “prolonged illness”, according to her longtime publicist Cheryl J. Kagan.

Loni’s family said in a statement: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother.”

Loni was nominated for three Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy nominations for her work on WKRP in Cincinnati

The success of the show led her to movies and Loni went on to star in 1983 race car comedy Stroker Ace with Burt Reynolds.

The pair fell in love and tied the knot in 1988, before going on to adopt son Quinton.

However, the marriage ended acrimoniously in 1994, with Reynolds telling PEOPLE the marriage was a "was a really dumb move on my part."

He went on: "I should have known that you don't marry an actress. It wasn't lollipops and roses."

He also blasted her in his 2015 memoir But Enough About Me, saying: "She bought everything in triplicate, from everyday dresses to china and linens.

“I gave her a platinum American Express card with a $45,000 credit limit. She maxed it out in half an hour."

However, Loni paid tribute to her ex-husband following his death in 2018.

She told FOX News: "Quinton and I are extremely touched by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from friends and family throughout the world. Burt was a wonderful director and actor. He was a big part of my life for 12 years and Quinton's father for 30 years. We will miss him and his great laugh."

Loni was married four times. In 1964, she tied the knot with Bruce Hasselberg, and they welcomed a daughter, Deirdra.

They divorced in 1966, before she went on to marry Ross Bickell from 1974 to 1981. Loni married her fourth husband, musician Bob Flick, in 2008.

The actress – who also appeared in shows including Nurses, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and V.I.P. – is survived by her husband and two children.