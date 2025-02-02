Lottie Moss is "so different" from her sister Kate Moss.

Lottie Moss shares how comparisons to sister Kate affected her

The 27-year-old OnlyFans star admitted that comparisons between her and her 51-year-old supermodel sibling were tough to deal with when she first started working as a model but now that she has made a name for herself, it doesn't bother her so much.

She told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: "When I started modelling, I carried it quite heavily. Now I'm just known as me... it doesn't follow me around so much.

"I grew up going to LA and spending time with people who had famous parents, and it's funny-people think you have to be like that person.

"You can be different from your siblings, and me and my sister are so different."

Lottie also revealed that she is quitting raunchy subscription site OnlyFans but doesn't regret her time on it.

She said: "I’m quitting! I’m moving onto the next chapter of my life. I had a great time. Women in the sex industry should not be underestimated. There’s a lot of amazing, powerful, cool women there. Some girls in that industry made me feel so comfortable with who I am. It’ll always be a part of me and I’ll always be really thankful, but it’s the end of that now. I want to move on to something more entrepreneurial.

"I’ve definitely made mistakes, but I understand why those experiences happened. When I quit modelling and started OnlyFans, there were moments where I thought, ‘I’ve ruined my career, no one’s going to work with me again.’ I’d been told from a young age that I shouldn’t speak openly. But I’m glad I stuck with my gut and did the modelling, OnlyFans and spoke about my struggles.

"When I started modelling I was seen as this perfect English rose, but behind the scenes it wasn’t all that. There was a lot of stuff going on and it was a rough few years. I’ve talked a lot about it on my podcast ['Dream On With Lottie Moss'] – I want others to know they’re not alone."