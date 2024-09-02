Louis Tomlinson tried and failed to get Oasis tickets.

Louis Tomlinson attends the Monza Grand Prix with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%

The 32-year-old pop star was just one of the 14 million people hoping to get to see Noel and Liam Gallagher as part of their reunion tour next year but revealed whilst he attended the Monza Grand Prix with premium Italian beer brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, he had been unsuccessful in his bid for tickets.

He told Sky Sports: "I didn’t, I was in the queue, but I never got a number… I did try, I did try."

But the former One Direction star was then asked if he is planning on using his celebrity status to get his foot in the door and joked that could actually be an option.

He said: "I have my fingers crossed!"

The Doncaster-born star - who shot to fame in 2010 alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik as part of the 'X Factor'-created boyband - previously hailed the Mancunian rockers as one of his favourites and admitted they served as some inspiration for him at the onset of his solo career.

He told the BBC: "My whole mission with this album is to not write these Hollywood-esque songs that talk about some unfathomable crazy love story. I’m so bored of that.

“Because I’m from up north, I grew up loving the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and Oasis.

“And the way they tell stories is such an effortless thing. It’s real, it’s honest and it’s to the point, you know?”

Tickets went on sale at 8am in Ireland and 9am in the UK on Saturday (31.08.24) but many fans were left frustrated as ticket sites crashed due to the huge demand.

Many tickets were quickly advertised on resale sites at hugely inflated prices, leading Oasis to issue a warning to fans.

A message on Oasis' X account read: "Please note. Oasis Live '25 tickets can only be resold at face value via TicketmasterUK and Twickets! Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters."