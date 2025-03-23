Louise Redknapp doesn't "look for fame".

The 50-year-old singer shot to stardom in the 90s as a member of the girl group Eternal and she's subsequently enjoyed a successful solo career - but Louise has never craved fame and attention.

The 'Naked' hitmaker - who was married to soccer star Jamie Redknapp between 1998 and 2018 - told The Independent: "I have no qualms about standing up for myself. But I’m not looking for a fight. I’m not looking for headlines. I actually don’t look for fame at all. I just really love music."

Louise believes she was a bit misunderstood during her younger years.

The pop star acknowledged that her solo material was "a bit paint-by-numbers" at one stage, and so she attracted attention for other reasons, including her looks and her love life.

Louise reflected: "It’s gone completely unnoticed through all of my career. Whether it was being married to Jamie or the FHM [magazine] days, there’s always been another layer that people have been more interested in. And I get it – some of my music probably wasn’t strong enough to cut through that. It was a bit paint-by-numbers. But that was the era."

Louise also admitted that she was a risk-averse artist in the early years of her career.

She said: "People would send songs in for me to record, I’d turn up at the studio at a specific time, then leave when the record was done - you just made music to sell."

As a result, lots of fans are now surprised by Louise's ability to sing live.

The pop star - who is releasing her new album, 'Confessions', in May - explained: "I still have people say to me, ‘I didn’t realise you could sing like that’, and it’s like … I’m on my fifth album!"