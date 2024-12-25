Louise Redknapp won’t be spending Christmas “slaving away” in the kitchen.

Louise Redknapp won't be cooking this Christmas

The former Eternal singer will be celebrating the holiday with partner Drew Michael and her two sons Charley, 20, and 16-year-old Beau – who she has with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp – but they will be going out to eat so no one has to waste time on 25 December preparing food or washing up.

She told Closer magazine: “I love everything festive. I won’t be cooking the turkey this year as we’re going out for the traditional meal.

“It makes everything a bit easier and no one is slaving away in the kitchen doing the washing up.”

The 50-year-old star suggested she is planning to get on stage more in 2025.

She said: “I still love being on stage and live performing – it really is still my passion.”

Louise previously shared some advice she received early in her career to always treat people the same, which she feels has helped her over the years.

Speaking on the 'White Wine Question Time', she told host Kate Thornton, "There was advice that I was given over the years that I have never ever let go of. It was 'Never be too busy to have a meeting, always treat everybody the same from the way down to the way up.'

"Those words of advice have always stayed with me. There's too many options out there now, nobody needs to work with a******** because there is always someone better next door. There is always someone who is going to be better than you, always.

"But what they might not be better at is how you make other people feel. There's always gonna be someone with a better voice or can kick higher or pirouette more or whatever. But one thing that people can't always have over you is how you treat other people. That is completely in your hands. That has always stayed with me. And that doesn't feel like hard work for me to treat people with respect.