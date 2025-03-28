Tamar Braxton is "not interested" in finding love.

Tamar Braxton is happily single

The 48-year-old singer has been celibate for a year, and Tamar hasn't had any interest in dating over the last 12 months.

The 'Heart In Me' hitmaker - who was married to record producer Vincent Herbert between 2008 and 2019 - told 'The Breakfast Club': "I’m still celibate. Not even a kiss, not a date.

"I have friends, casual conversation, but I’m not interested. There’s no one that I’ve been interested in."

Tamar still craves some intimacy from time to time. But she's also taking a long-term approach to her love life.

The singer - who also has Logan, 11, with her ex-husband - shared: "Of course I [crave intimacy], but where does that lead to? If they’re not like-minded and we’re not on the same page … I’m dating for intent, and nobody is dating for intent anymore. It’s crazy."

Despite this, Tamar suggested that she'll soon be ready to return to dating.

She said: "I haven't been dating for a year at all. Nothing. I haven't been out. Nothing.

"Yeah, but now I'm ready to go outside. And now that I'm going outside, girl, I have to be prepped up and be prepped and ready."

Meanwhile, Tamar recently revealed that motherhood is one of reasons why she's chosen to remain celibate.

The music star - who was also married to Darrell Allamby between 2001 and 2003 - is determined to "protect" her son and so she's decided to put her own love life on the back-burner for the time being.

During an appearance on the 'Sherri' show, Tamar explained: "Here's the thing: I didn’t want to keep introducing Logan to the people that were in my life.

"I just want to mentally protect him as much as I can. I don't want to give him any abandonment issues or anything like that."

Tamar is happy to bide her time before she finds her perfect partner.

The 'Love and War' hitmaker reflected: "For me as a single mother, it's giving very much I just need to wait until the Lord brings me who the Lord wants me to be with."