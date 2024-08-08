Ariana Grande finds it "lovely to be loved".

Ariana Grande appreciates the support of her fans

The 31-year-old pop star appreciates having the support of her fans, but she's also aware that they always "want more of [her]".

The award-winning star - who has a huge following on social media - said on 'Hot Ones': "It's so lovely to be loved. But yeah, I sit somewhere in between being grateful to be here at all and being like, 'But really? Come on.'"

Ariana initially struggled to cope with the expectations of her fans.

The singer - who is one of the best-selling artists in the world - explained: "That's like a natural thing that all artists can probably relate to.

"But seeing [fans'] reaction to it also kind of replaces that ... There was a time when it was hard for me to feel that same gratitude that I do now for certain songs and for the music because I think some of it was a stressful time."

Until recently, Ariana wasn't particularly fond of her early music.

The 'Break Free' hitmaker shared: "That experience was sort of married to some of the songs a little bit, or some of the songs that are more emotional that the experience that inspired them can be married to the music, for me, for a second."

Ariana also felt disheartened when her music leaked online.

Ariana - who stars in the new 'Wicked' movie - said: "It's really hard for me because it's really disheartening and disappointing, and it sucks, and I am constantly trying to get to the bottom of how people get stuff.

"Whether it's videos or pictures or audio, songs ... so it's conflicting because that is very frustrating and feels very dehumanising."