Lucien Laviscount feels inspired by Shakira.

The 32-year-old actor starred in the music video for 'Puntería' - Shakira and Cardi B's 2024 collaboration - and Lucien has heaped praise on the award-winning pop star, observing that Shakira "deserves" all of her success.

He told Us Weekly: "Wow … to work with someone who is not just iconic, but an inspiration to so many people throughout the years. And she’s truly one of the most incredible artistic, humble women I’ve ever, ever had the pleasure to meet, let alone work with."

Shakira - who has sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine, with her ex-partner Gerard Pique - has enjoyed huge success in her music career. But Lucien has also praised her parenting skills.

He said: "I’m really happy she has the success that she deserves and, as well, she’s a mother first and foremost."

Meanwhile, Lucien recently explained how his life was changed by David Beckham.

The actor - who is best known for playing Alfie in the hit Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' - admitted that the soccer icon changed the course of his life and his career.

Speaking to Sky News, Lucien shared: "I was scouted to do some modelling when I was in Manchester for Marks and Spencer, and it turned out that David Beckham was on the set. He ended up calling an acting school in Manchester to take me on."

The actor bumped into David years later in a hotel in Los Angeles, and he explained to the sporting legend how he changed his life.

Lucien said: "I bumped into him at and I approached him and went: 'Thank you for changing my and my family's life'."

Despite this, Lucien still struggles to comprehend his own success.

The actor reflected: "I think every day I kind of have that moment of 'what am I doing?' I guess a little bit of imposter syndrome kicks in and it's kind of just blagging it in my head till I make it type of situation."