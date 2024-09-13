Lucy Hale turned to alcohol as a teenager because she felt "alone and misunderstood".

Lucy Hale has opened up about her journey to sobriety

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star, 35, has opened up about the years of addiction issues she suffered - revealing she wanted to quit many times but suffered numerous relapses before finally getting sober and she's revealed she used booze to help quiet her troubling thoughts.

She told PEOPLE: "Since a very young age, I always felt alone and misunderstood. So as a teenager, I found alcohol - which of course shut my brain off. And it worked for me for a while, until it turned really dark ...

"I always had a desire to change, but with any form of addiction, you become powerless to this obsession. I definitely had to go through my own process of getting sober.

"It took many, many, many years, many relapses, many dark moments, many falling on my face quite literally, but figuratively as well to figure out what was working in my life, finding out why I was drinking, because removing alcohol is just one part of it."

Lucy went on to insist having a creative career in acting probably saved her life. She added: "If I'm perfectly honest, without my career and without that creative outlet, I don't know if I would've made it."

The actress explained she found herself stuck in a cycle of depression and anxiety and she was always mindful that she needed to show up for work and be professional - which "fuelled" her drinking and trapped her in the cycle.

Lucy was finally able to give up alcohol for good in January 2022 and revealed she's used wellness techniques, exercise and a healthy diet to conquer her demons.

She told ETOnline.com: "Through grace, compassion, self-forgiveness and commitment, I have been able to turn my life around. … There is a new life on the other side of choosing yourself one baby step at a time.

"Prayer and meditation bookend my days and I do digital detoxes, energy sessions, talk therapy, connect with like-minded people, and don't take life so seriously.

"I'm a believer in mind, body and spirit … I try to get some sort of movement every day, but I really listen to my body and what it needs. If I'm not feeling it that day, I won’t do it. I love hiking, pilates, yoga, and strength training and mix up my workouts so I don’t get bored. I have three nourishing meals a day - no compromising, drink lots of water, and get eight hours minimum of sleep."