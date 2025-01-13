Lucy Liu has no regrets about calling out Bill Murray for his behaviour on the set of 'Charlie's Angels'.

The 56-year-old star previously accused the 74-year-old actor of using "inexcusable and unacceptable" language towards her when they filmed the 2000 blockbuster and though she was the least established main cast member at the time, she didn't hesitate to speak up about the situation.

Asked why she spoke out, she told The Guardian newspaper: “I really didn’t think about it. I would have done that in any situation. I think when I sense something is not right, I am going to protect myself. It’s an innate thing to do if you feel there’s injustice, and I always feel that way.”

Lucy has never been someone to stay quiet in such situations, though she acknowledges things would have been "much easier" if she had.

She said: “If I was, it would have been a much easier road. But because I’ve never been that person, we had to find a way. I think there has never been an easy road, for me and for us [other Asian American actors] – and I say ‘us’, because I really think it’s a group effort.”

The 'Presence' actress is thankful for her "sense of self as she believes it helped her avoid dangerous situations when navigating her career in the 1990s.

She said: "[I was] aware that some situations were not safe, and not to get involved in that. I think having that sense of self saved me from a lot of probably bad situations of either being taken advantage of, or what people would think is quid pro quo. "[When you're younger, it's hard to hell the difference between] ‘Oh, this person really likes me,’ and ‘This is not good. This is not what you think it is. This is not a relationship.’

"Everyone has an instinct, and I don’t know that everyone listens to it, but that’s one thing that I’ve always been able to channel and connect with.”