Ludacris works out "five or six days a week".

Ludacris has explained his workout routine

The 46-year-old rap star has revealed that he has a diligent approach to his health and wellbeing, admitting that he works out most days.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Ludacris explained: "I try to [work out] at least five or six days a week. Some of those days it might be … with my trainer [and] in person.

"One way or another, I’ve tried to get it in, definitely at least five or six days a week."

Ludcris explained that he focuses on a different parts of his body on different days.

The 'Stand Up' hitmaker shared: "You have one day for arms and back legs - and I think that the bigger the muscle group, the more you can, kind of, eat on that particular day.

"That’s how you plan everything out, but that would be the best way. You got to plan out the workouts and plan out the meals."

The rapper - whose real name is Christopher Bridges - noted that his health and wellbeing routine requires a lot of planning and preparation.

He said: "Plan ahead is not, you know, when you’re hungry trying to figure out what you’re going to eat. It’s planning your entire day off.

"So, we like to call it meal prep. When you think about meal prepping, you think about what I’ve done with Knorr, all of the ingredients and all the things that you need are right there for you.

"It’s a better way of planning your day and your meals as opposed to rushing and when you know you’re hungry, just trying to figure out whatever it is that’s around you that you’re going to eat."