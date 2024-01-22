Luke Combs, Travis Scott and Burna Boy have been added to the list of Grammy Awards performers.

Luke Combs will perform at the Grammy Awards

The trio will all take to the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 4 February as part of the annual ceremony, it was announced during the NFL game between the Kansas City chiefs and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (21.01.24).

The news comes a week after Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo were announced as the first artists performing at the event.

As with this week's announcement, the reveal was made during a promo clip aired during the NFL coverage.

SZA is the most-nominated artist.

The 34-year-old star - whose real name is Solana Rowe - received nine nominations in total, including nods in the Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year categories.

SZA released her acclaimed album 'SOS' back in December 2022, and it features the hit single 'Kill Bill', which is among the nominees for the Record of the Year gong.

Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét have seven nods, while Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie, Olivia and Taylor Swift have six each.

Taylor, 34, became the first artist in history to receive seven nominations in the prestigious Song of the Year category.

The shortlisting of 'Anti-Hero' saw Taylor surpass the likes of Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie.

The chart-topping star - who released her album 'Midnights' in October 2022 - also tied with Barbra Streisand for the most all-time nominations by a female artist.

Organisers of the Grammys amended the rules this year, meaning the overall number of nominees has been reduced.

Trevor Noah returns as host for this year’s ceremony.