Luke Perry almost killed Jennie Garth with a jet ski.

The late 52-year-old actor and the 52-year-old actress starred in the hit 90s drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210', and while the pair were in the ocean shooting a season three episode, they decided to drive jet skis, and despite a warning from Luke about a fisherman's line obstructing their course, an oblivious Jennie "got tagged".

However, when the star turned around to save her, he smacked Jennie in the head with the jet ski and left her "unconscious".

She recalled during a 90210 panel at 90s Con on March 29: "Luke didn't want his bodyguard to drive.

He wanted to drive it, so he was in front, and there was a fisherman ... and then there was a line.

"He went through it and yelled, 'Duck!' Meaning, 'Don't let the line catch you.' And I was like, 'What?'

"I got tagged, and it didn't decapitate me or anything.

"[Luke] came around and tried to save me, but hit me in the head, and I went unconscious."

Luke - who died in March 2019 at age 52 following a stroke - played hunk Dylan McKay, and Jennie took on the role of Kelly Taylor in the show that ran from 1990 until 2000.

And the actress remembered the funny time when she injured Luke's eye after accidentally spraying mouth spray into it.

Jennie - who was joined on the panel by co-stars Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley and Tori Spelling - explained: "One time I was doing a scene with Luke in his car.

"I don't know, he was being sassy or mean - brotherly mean - to me.

"I was spraying Binaca [breath spray] in my mouth, and something came over me, and I turned around and sprayed it in his eye.

"We had to stop production, his eye was tearing.

"I wish I didn't do that."

As well as Luke, the show lost another cast member - Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), who died in July 2024 at age 53 following a breast cancer battle.

She told Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler on their 'Two Jersey Js' podcast in 2024: "It doesn't make sense. It still doesn't make sense to my brain.

"And I live in a world where they, where they still are a lot in my mind. So it’s very, very hard to understand that they're not here physically."