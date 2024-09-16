'Bridgerton' is set to become a struggle between a romantic "fairytale" and the "actual reality of the world".

Luke Thompson stars on the Netflix show

Luke Thompson has started filming season four of the hit Netflix show, and the 36-year-old actor has revealed what fans can expect from the next instalment of 'Bridgerton'.

Luke - who plays Benedict Bridgerton on the show - told Tudum: "What’s striking about season four is that it’s the struggle between a proper old-school fairytale - the romance of it - and the actual reality of the world. And both are true.

"You have to hold both of them - the romance and the reality - in your hand.

"In its best version, ‘true love’ happens in the middle of that."

Yerin Ha plays Luke's on-screen love interest, and the actor hopes that their dynamic will prove to be "relatable" for viewers.

He shared: "The scripts that Jess [Jess Brownell, the showrunner] and her team have come up with are dynamite. They’re really, really, really exciting.

"The storyline is a bit of a twist on ‘Cinderella'. You remember being told those stories as a child - the magic and the romance of them. It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of 'Bridgerton' … It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable."

Meanwhile, Yerin has admitted that she relished appearing on the hit TV show.

The 29-year-old actress - who plays the part of Sophie Baek - explained: "What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles - something that she constantly has to overcome. Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict."