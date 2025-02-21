Lulu is launching a podcast.

The Lulu Podcast: Turning Points teaser episode is out now, and episodes drop from Wednesday 26 February

The 76-year-old music legend is best known for her career-defining hit 'Shout' - which was released in 1964 - but now she is to interview a host of other guests to discuss the pivotal moments in their lives that have shaped them into the people they are today as part of her new venture 'Turning Points'.

Whistledown Managing Director David Prest said: "Whistledown is delighted to be working with Lulu on the Turning Points podcast, she’s a real powerhouse of the entertainment industry who has been there, done it and survived it - and she brings a bucketload of experiences and empathy to all these encounters."

The career move for Lulu comes shortly after she admitted that she was not really a fan of making New Year's resolutions, but wanted to "constantly reinvent" herself instead.

She told My Weekly magazine: “Life is about constantly reinventing yourself rather than making resolutions.

“My resolution is to take each day as it comes and live in the moment.

“I’m not the kind of person who looks back and I don’t deal in regrets. There’s no point.

“You could say, ‘I should have had long hair instead of short hair’. But so what? It’s not important.

I’ve had setbacks but I don’t believe in giving up.

“It’s important to stay strong and keep moving forward.

“What is important is now and how you live your life.

“I’m just grateful for what I have. I’m not worried by what I don’t have or what I didn’t get. What I didn’t do.

“Just be grateful and see the joy.”

