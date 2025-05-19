Lulu needed therapy while writing her memoir.

Lulu prepares for her first fundraising walk for her Lulu’s Mental Health Trust

The 76-year-old singer is set to release 'If Only You Knew’ in September and after spending decades keeping her struggles private, she has opened up about the challenges she faced in the book, but admitted it was "intense" having to look back so she sought some help with dealing with the feelings that surfaced as a result.

Speaking at the start of her first sponsored walk for her new Lulu’s Mental Health Trust foundation in London, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I’m 76, who knows how long I’ll last, I’m on the way out. I could relate to some of the difficulties in my life, some of the issues, in this book. As well as the amazing life I’ve had.

“But when you’re famous or if you’re rich, if you look successful, people think you’ve got everything but really and truly, we all have issues, we all have difficulties, we all have challenges, and those are the things that fix it.

"So, I’m talking about everything and it’s been intense.

"I’ve had to go into therapy because when you’ve kept things down, they lodge in your body and you can’t just access them easily, you have to dig down.

“And it’s been very intense and I talk about thing I’ve never spoken about before, some real issues I’ve had in my life and if that’s helpful to someone, then I’ve done a good job.

“But I also talk about my amazing life."

Lulu believes now is the time to share her story because the world has changed so much and people find it more comfortable to speak about their "struggles", and opening up inspired her to start her charity.

She said: “My walk is to announce my brand new mental health charity which has come about because I have just finished writing – still editing, tweaking – but I have finished writing my memoir.

“The reason for doing it is I’m 76 years old. Someone very close to me said, ‘You know, people think they know Lulu' and I’m like, ‘Yeah, who cares so what’ but she said, ‘Nobody knows you.’

“And I said ‘Really?’ And then I started to think about it, talk about it, write about it.

“When I was a child, my mother used to nag me and say, ‘Never wash your dirty linen in public’, the message I got was keep everything secret, don’t talk about things that are dark or difficult.

“But that’s not the world today, the world today – and I think it’s better for it – young people today can talk about their mental health issues, their struggles in life, we can all talk about it.

“So I think now was the time."

To sponsor Lulu - who walked from where she filmed the video for 'To Sir With Love’ and ended where she recorded ''Shout' - visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/luluswalk.

'If Only You Knew' will be released on 25 September and will be followed by a UK tour, in which the star will share stories and perform some songs. Visit luluofficial.com for ticket information.