Lupita Nyong'o paid a heartbreaking tribute to her late 'Black Panther' co-star Chadwick Boseman on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Lupita Nyong'o has posted her yearly tribute to her late co-star Chadwick Boseman

The Marvel star tragically lost his battle with colon cancer aged 43 on August 28, 2020, after battling the disease in private.

And Lupita has shared a moving quote about grief being "the price of love".

On Instagram, the 41-year-old star shared a picture of the late star and the quote: “Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love.”

She added: "Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever."

Lupita recently opened up about her cancer storyline in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ being "very therapeutic" following the loss of friend.

The ’12 Years a Slave’ actress stars as a terminally ill patient in the monster apocalypse horror prequel who is in a hospice when the film starts, and said the role helped her deal with the shock of losing Chadwick.

She told People: “It was scary to have to go there… (the character) is really facing their mortality, even before this apocalypse takes place, and whose life is slipping between her fingers.

“That was daunting to have to go there, psychologically and emotionally.

“In the end, it was actually very therapeutic because I had just experienced not too many years ago the death of Chadwick Boseman, which shook me to my core.

“I definitely was thinking about that a lot.

“What I came to realise is that it’s really important to be reminded of our mortality, because then we live life just a little more intentionally. “When we think we have all the time in the world, we can really take people for granted and experiences for granted.”

Chadwick died before filming started on the comic book sequel ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, though Lupita reprised her ‘Black Panther’ role of Nakia in the movie.

The actor - who played the titular role - had kept his diagnosis secret during the filming and publicity for 2018’s ‘Black Panther’.

Lupita has repeatedly paid tribute publicly to Chadwick since his death.

Last year, she shared a photo of the two on social media alongside the caption: “Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept. But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence.

“Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts.”