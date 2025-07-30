Lzzy Hale relished being part of Ozzy Osbourne's final gig.

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22, aged 76, and Lzzy still feels "emotional" when she thinks about the farewell gig at Villa Park in Birmingham.

The 41-year-old Halestorm star told People: "There was a point when we were all clapping and crying, and he was trying to get out of that throne, trying to stand up.

"That’s the beauty of music. I bet you that he could fly in that moment. I think that this was exactly how he wanted to end that chapter."

The Back to the Beginning show featured performances from likes of Yungblud and Metallica, and Lzzy now doubts whether the occasion could ever be replicated.

She said: "Everybody’s tearful and crying but [with] the biggest smiles on their faces. [Ozzy] was just hungry until the end. He was throwing it down, and we were like, ‘Oh my god!'

"Everybody was on the same page and everyone was there for the same reasons. I don’t know if we’ll ever experience anything like that again."

Meanwhile, an insider recently revealed that Sharon Osbourne fought a behind-the-scenes battle with insurance companies ahead of Ozzy's last-ever gig.

The iconic star - who was suffering from Parkinson's disease - was able to take to the stage for one final time at Villa Park in Birmingham, after Sharon struck a deal with insurers.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "It is heartbreaking to think about the stress that Ozzy and Sharon went through in those last few weeks. Ozzy had worked his a** off to get himself to a place where he could at least stand up and wave to fans. But for shows of that magnitude, if the artists do not meet the insurers’ satisfaction of risk liability then the show doesn’t go ahead.

"With the Parkinson’s and the walking issues, no insurance agent would agree to let Oz stand. So to overcome that, and not have a huge insurance premium on the charity show, they secured a deal to have him safely locked in his throne. It was a brilliant compromise.

"It really speaks so much to Sharon’s drive and focus to get it all pulled off, because of the liability issues. She was a miracle worker."