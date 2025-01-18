Mabel thought her fiance was "too normal" when they first met.

Mabel got engaged in 2024

The 28-year-old pop star announced her engagement to Preye Crooks last year, but Mabel has admitted that it wasn't a case of love at first sight.

The 'Finders Keepers' hitmaker said on the 'Miss Me' podcast: "Subconsciously when I met Preye, I was just like, ‘No, he’s too normal. He’s not going to get this. He’s too nice'.

"He would ask me how I am. And I’m like, ‘What do you want? What’s the catch here?’

"Because honestly, all I wanted to do was sit around chasing some guy that probably didn’t reply, probably had a secret baby, secret girlfriend. All true stories. Sad but it’s true."

Mabel is currently planning her wedding day and she's determined to create a memorable occasion.

Asked where they might tie the knot, Mabel said: "It’s like St Paul’s Cathedral. I think there’s a few things you can do. I’m like, what can we get out of this?"

Mabel announced her engagement in November, and the loved-up couple were subsequently congratulated by their friends and family.

Preye's sister Tk posted on TikTok: "Last night, I gained a sister!

"A woman I love with all my heart.

"Congratulations to my brother and new sister."

Meanwhile, their friend Fat Bakare wrote on the post: "Whenever you spoke about her, I knew you really loved her. It was very clear from the start, just how deeply you felt for her.

"With any and everything you did, you put her first and I learnt a lot from you in that sense and I’m blessed to have seen your relationship blossom and flourish, To happily ever after for you both. (sic)"