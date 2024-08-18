Macaulay Culkin is “very good” at trash-talking his famous friends in online video game tournaments.

The ‘Home Alone’ actor, 43, famously stepped away from Hollywood after banking millions of dollars as a child actor in the 1990s and is now the publisher and CEO of satirical pop culture site and podcast ‘Bunny Ears’.

His actor pal Freddie Prinze Jr has now revealed the actor also spends his time dishing out hilarious putdowns to him and their famous friends when playing video games.

Freddie, 48, told People: “I play the (video) game ‘BattleTech’ with Macaulay Culkin. He’s a very good s*** talker.

“He said something very funny to me about one of the other players. I can’t even say what it was, because that guy will see this and know it was him.”

Freddie also told People about his blissful family life with his 47-year-old actress wife Sarah Michelle Gellar: “My wife and I try to have (a date night) once a week.

“Last week we went out to dinner and had a big seafood tower. We ate every single thing on it, except the ice.”

The couple have two children together, and Freddie added when asked when the last time was he scored “extra dad points”: “Anytime I take my daughter shopping. I could just walk in the door and give my credit card and say, “That looks nice.”

As well as 14-year-old daughter Charlotte, ‘Down to You’ actor Freedie and Sarah have son Rocky, 12.

He married ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star Sarah on 1 September, 2002, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, after the pair met years earlier while filming 1997’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’.

They started dating in 2000 and were engaged by April 2001.

The couple have also co-starred in films including ‘Scooby-Doo’, ‘Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed’ and ‘Happily N’Ever After’.