Macaulay Culkin has told his children that he is working for Santa Claus.

Macaulay Culkin has told his kids that he is working for Santa Claus in the North Pole

The 44-year-old actor is currently engaged to former Disney Channel star Brenda Song, 36, and has Dakota, three, as well two-year-old son - whose name has not been disclosed publicly - with her and insisted that they want to "go all out" for the festive season, even when he is away from home.

He told E! News: "We want to go all out at Christmas in our house. Because right now they're at the magic age where they believe and we want to nurture that belief. I told them that I'm at Santa's workshop fixing toys, because that's what I do for them at home." I'm so good that Santa Claus called me up to the North Pole. They're totally fine with that!"

The 'My Girl' star also noted that both his sons clearly take after him because of what is on their Chtismtas list and described himself as a "maestro" of certain decorations that go up on display throughout the holiday season.

He said: "Dakota wants a Spider-Man truck, he wants a truck from New York City and he wants more presents.

"And my youngest heard exactly what he said. He goes, 'I want a garbage truck. I want garbage bins and I want more presents.' It's like they're wishing for more wishes. I'm like, 'You guys are certainly my sons.

"I guess the best word would be maestro, maybe master, of stockings. I nail the stockings every year. I'm just about to get on top of my stocking game as we speak!"

Meanwhile, Macaulay became the highest-paid child actor of all time at the height of his career in the early 1990s when he starred in festive classics 'Home Alone' and 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' and has only just learned to "embrace" the festive season for what it is following such a tumultuous time.

He said: "It was a bit burdensome. I'm embracing it and at the same time, I guess the best way to put it is taking the piss out of it, too, having fun with it. It's very rare when you have something that encompasses an important day and I'm a part of that. It's more fun to embrace it than to fight it."