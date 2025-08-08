Macaulay Culkin's kids have "no idea" their parents are famous.

The Home Alone star is father to two sons with his actress partner Brenda Song and he's revealed he is "not intending to raise a nepo baby" and he's glad the boys are "thoroughly unimpressed" when they see their mom and dad on TV.

During an appearance on the Hot Ones YouTube show, Macaulay, 44, explained: "My kids have no idea that me and Brenda are famous.

"They see momma on TV because when she’s not around I put on [her TV show] Suite Life [The Suite Life of Zack and Cody].

"Just saying. I say oh yeah, no I showed them some Suite Life and you know what [my son] Dak said.

"He goes: 'Someday I want to grow up and marry a girl just as pretty as [Brenda's character] London Tipton'. I’m like: 'Yeah yeah, yep yep'.

"But they are thoroughly unimpressed that we’re on TV and stuff like that. I don’t want them to get mired by all that kind of stuff."

He added: "I’m not intending to raise a nepo baby no matter how much they’re going to be like them, you know?"

During the appearance, the former child star opened up about his retirement from Hollywood in the 1990s after huge success as a young actor - admitting he did read scripts during his break but there were a few that "slipped through" and became missed opportunities for his comeback.

He said: "Well, you have to understand, at least then, I was retired. For at least a big chunk of that. For at least like six or seven years of that.

"Like just went to high school, I got married way too young, things like that you know. I was actually pretty good at reading.

"I was kind of vivaciously reading through the scripts. But there was a couple that slipped through. "

Macaulay went on to revealed he regrets missing out on the lead role in Wes Anderson's 1998 comedy Rushmore which ended up going to Jason Schwartzman.

He added: "I remember about two years later kind of clearing out the house, throwing out the old scripts, and I saw the one that I didn’t read was Rushmore.

"I was like ah dang. I probably could have done that one. Although I can’t imagine anyone but Schwartzman doing that part. But at the same time, I was like: 'Oh man that would have been a ball and a biscuit, that on."