Macaulay Culkin's sons love Home Alone

The 44-year-old actor starred in the 1990 festive comedy classic as Kevin McAllister and he revealed his older child Dakota identifies so much with the eight-year-old protagonist, he's tried to claim he was a part of the movie.

Macaulay - who also has a two-year-old son, whose name hasn't been publicly disclosed, with fiancee Brenda Song - told E! News: "He thinks he's Kevin. I'm like, ‘Do you remember going down that down the stairs on the sled?' He's like, ‘Mmhmm, yep. Sure do.' I'm like, ‘Do you remember when he had yellow hair?' And he's like, ‘Uh-huh, yep.' "

Dakota even believes he "fought the burglars" in the movie himself, prompting his famous dad to call him out.

He remembered joking: "You're a lying liar who lies. That was me!"

Although the youngsters love 'Home Alone', Macaulay admitted they are still too young to understand the plot, so he likes to help explain it for them.

He said: "They can't really follow the storyline, so I kind of told them the story as it goes."

And the boys have yet to realise Kevin is really their father.

He quipped: "I'm a lot taller now. I have a lot more body hair. But yeah, that was actually me."

Although 'Home Alone' is a firm festive favourite for many families, Macaulay himself admitted he took some time to "embrace" the movie, though he is now very happy to be part of people's Christmas traditions.

He said: "I'm kind of embracing it and, at the same time, taking the piss out of it, too.

"It's very rare when you have something that kind of encompasses an important day, and I'm a part of that. It's more fun to embrace it than to fight it."

Macaulay's comments days after his younger brother Kieran Culkin - who also played his on-screen cousin Fuller in 'Home Alone' - admitted he and wife Jazz Charlton haven't let their own children, Kinsey, five, and three-year-old Wilder, watch the movie yet as he fears it is too "scary".

He told E! News: "There's still some scary parts.

"For the three year old, there’s the tarantula [and] there’s the guy at the end who said, ‘I’m gonna bite off all your fingers.’ That’s scary for a three year old.”

However, Kieran insisted his children won't have to wait much longer to join in the festive fun.

He added: "We think they might be ready for 'Home Alone' this year. If not, next year."