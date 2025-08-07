Machine Gun Kelly only eats "a couple of times a week".

Machine Gun Kelly rarely eats

The 35-year-old musician has revealed that he rarely eats meals and instead "does water a bunch" as he broke down his diet.

In a clip shared on the Instagram account HipHop-N-More, MGK said: "I don't really eat. I just do water a bunch."

The star ate a burger as he appeared on the stream but explained that doing so was very much out of the norm for him.

MGK said: "Like, I ate that burger 'cause we're streaming, and it's my man s***, you know?"

The musician - who has moved away from hip-hop to adopt a pop-punk sound - admitted that he likely wouldn't have eaten at all had he not been on the stream.

When asked what he would've had for dinner, MGK said: "Probably water."

The Home hitmaker then revealed his concerning diet.

Asked if ever feels weak, MGK - whose real name is Colson Baker - said: "Yeah, sometimes. I'll eat, like, a couple of times a week."

MGK revealed that the meals that he does eat are made up of "bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut".

The singer - who has daughters Cassie, 16, and Saga Blade, four months, from his relationships with Emma Cannon and Megan Fox respectively - explained: "Cause it has probiotics, you know? So, like, when you do those water fasts, the only thing that's crazy is it kills all the good bacteria in you, too, so you gotta put the probiotics."

MGK explained that he drinks both celery juice and coconut water from time to time.

He said: "I'll drink celery juice sometimes, yeah. Coconut water."

The musician became a father for the second time earlier this year when the Jennifer's Body actress gave birth to their daughter and he explained that his parenting "speciality" is bringing "music and laughs".

MGK told People magazine: "[I recently] wrote her a lullaby on a ukulele.

"Megan is in the no sleep club, for sure. I've been travelling a little bit, just doing some performances. So on those nights, I for sure, just hit the snooze button a million times and I'm catching up on all this.

"Women are in the rougher trenches of the newborn process, but my specialty is music and laughs and whatever I can do to make her smile and kind of get introduced to the world with love."