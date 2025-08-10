Machine Gun Kelly chooses “not to stay contained in a societal box”.

Machine Gun Kelly won’t let hate bring him down

The 35-year-old rapper - whose real name is Colson Baker - has faced criticism for his lyrics and genre-melding music, but MGK has learned to block out the hate.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: “I became so hated for, what has become apparent to me, no reason … just because I artistically express myself, through fashion, music, whatever - because I choose not to stay contained in a societal box.”

MGK has channelled that spirit through his new studio album Lost Americana, in which he moulds pop, punk and hip-hop together while he tries to make sense of his love, loss and fame.

The rapper - who has four-month-daughter Saga with his ex Megan Fox - said of the L.P. and his haters: “Maybe this time, they’ll get to know the man-slash-broken-boy behind the moniker MGK.”

During his younger years, MGK was bullied and had a turbulent relationship with his father, who kicked him out of the house after he finished high school.

So, as a teenager, the At My Best hitmaker used music to cope with his difficult life.

He shared: “I guess I don’t really know what else to do with all those pieces.”

MGK - who also has 16-year-old daughter Cassie with his ex Emma Cannon - shared that becoming a father helped to redefine what family meant to him.

He said: “It recharges your you-have-a-purpose-here-sticker.”

The I Think I’m Ok rapper also discovered new meaning for himself through songwriting.

He said: “Vulnerability is how I was able to hold on to the fan base I’ve had for so many years.

“The human behind the music has to show the human side.”

Reflecting on living through difficult times, he said: “I’m a rolling stone, man.

“You’re bound to continue hitting rocks and obstacles. It’s just the path I chose, I guess.”

Having been open about his struggles with anxiety and depression, the rapper shared he has to “live in a place of positive affirmations” to manage his mental health.

He added: “So, speaking into existence what I would like: I’m so f****** happy. Tattoo it on my tongue.”