Machine Gun Kelly "misrepresented" his estranged mother during the early days of his career.

Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about his relationship with his mother

The 34-year-old rapper/musician opened up about being abandoned by his parent as a child in songs such as 2019's 'Burning Memories' in which he accused her of walking out on her family to take up with another man and they were not in touch for many years until they reconciled in 2021 and he's now admitted he didn't know her side of the story.

During an appearance on Bunnie XO's 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, he explained: "I would like to say for the record I love my mom dearly and I misrepresented her a lot early in my career.

"And not misrepresented in the sense of not speaking truth. I was speaking my truth, but I didn’t give the masses the chance to understand her truth. And I wasn't in contact with her to understand her truth. And there was plenty of things that I was mad at her about because it was like your fight has to be stronger."

He went on to add that he just wanted his mom to come find him, adding: "Like you gotta get to me, you gotta Liam Neeson this s***. Come find me no matter what it takes."

In 'Burning Memories', the star wrote of his estranged parent: "How’d you leave your only child at nine for another dude?/ All the years that you ignore me left me sleepless in the bed/ I hope daddy got some kids because your only son is dead/ I spent 20 years waiting on the stairs/ Now I’m finished thinking anyone’ll ever hear these prayers."

After getting back in touch in 2021, MGK introduced his mother to the public by posting a picture of them together on Instagram in 2022. He captioned it: "Introducing … my mom."

The star - whose real name is Colson Baker - was raised by his dad after his mom left when he was a child. His dad died in 2020 and MGK admitted he had "never felt a pain this deep" as he mourned the loss.